Gujarat: PM Modi meets BJP leaders, workers a day after poll victory in four states

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, which is slated to go to polls later this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, embarking on his two-day visit to his home state Gujarat on Friday held a meeting of the BJP leaders and party workers at the BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad and discussed the method for the party to "serve the people more efficiently".

"Met fellow @BJP4Gujarat leaders and Karyakartas at the state BJP HQ. Discussed how our Party organisation can serve the people even more effectively and contribute towards national development," PM Modi tweeted.

The prime minister is also slated to attend a maha-panchayat sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister held a roadshow from the airport to Kamalam (BJP's office).

Modi's visit is significant as the state is slated to go to the polls later this year.

The BJP registered a win in four of the five states barring Punjab that went to Assembly polls in February-March, the result of which were announced on Thursday.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the party secured 47 seats out of 70 seats. In Goa, BJP won 20 seats, out of 40, and got the support of independent candidates while in Manipur, the ruling BJP coalition bagged 31 seats out of 60 seats.

