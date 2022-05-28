Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates world's first nano urea liquid plant in Gandhinagar
The plant was constructed at a cost of around Rs 175 crores is an effort to further provide farmers the means to boost productivity and help increase their income
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol.
The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the plant located at Kalol in the Gandhinagar district ahead of his address at the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'
at Mahatma Mandir here.
According to an official release, the cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are more than 84,000 societies in the state in the cooperative sector and about 231 lakh members are associated with these societies.
Also read: 'Haven't done any such work in 8 years that would make Indians hang their head in shame': PM in Gujarat
Modi in Gujarat: Tried to build the India, Bapu and Sardar Patel dreamed of, says PM
More than 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the state participated in the seminar.
The Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant was constructed at a cost of around Rs. 175 crores is an effort to further provide farmers the means to boost productivity and help increase their income. The plant will produce
about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml capacity per day.
Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly-built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Working towards making coastal security impenetrable by using new technologies, says Amit Shah
The home minister, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said this during a visit to the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) in Devbhumi Dwarka district
Head-on | Modi@8: Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi sculpted a new idea of India?
Since political commentary in India is sharply polarised, there is often little analysis of Modi’s past eight years that is clinical, objective and clear-eyed. A forensic examination of Modi’s political balance sheet has credits and debits
Narendra Modi concludes Day 1 of his Tokyo trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among its member nations and discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region