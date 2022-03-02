Gujarat High Court recruitment 2022: Registration for 219 Civil Judge posts ends today; direct link here

All aspirants for the post must have a degree in Law from a recognised university.

The recruitment process for Civil Judges for the High Court of Gujarat will conclude today, 2 March. Candidates can apply for the 219 vacancies at the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Applications can also be submitted at the website gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

― Click on the link to apply for the Civil Judge vacancies

― Fill the Civil Judge recruitment application and upload the relevant documents

― Make the fee payment and submit the Gujarat HC application

― Save a copy of the completed Civil Judge application for future use

Direct link is here.

Application fee:

Applicants belonging to the General category need to an examination fee of Rs 1,000. For candidates belonging to SC/ST, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons (PH) and Ex-¬Servicemen categories, a fee of Rs 500 is applicable.

Eligibility criteria:

All aspirants for the post must have a degree in Law from a recognised university. The candidates should also be practicing as advocate in a Court of Civil and /or Criminal Jurisdiction as on 2 March this year. All applicants need to pass the vernacular Gujarati language proficiency test, as per the official notice. View the detailed eligibility criteria here.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be not more than 35 years of age on the last date of application submission, i.e. 2 March this year. An age relaxation of three years will be given to reserved category applicants.

Selection process:

Applicants will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test, followed by a main exam and viva-voce. The preliminary Civil Judge exam is tentative scheduled for 15 May.

Applicants who secure at least 50 percent in the preliminary exam and 40 percent in the Gujarati language test, will be considered eligible to appear for the Main exam. The Main exam is set to take place on 17 July this year. The viva voce is scheduled to take place on 9 October.

For any clarification or issue related to the recruitment process, aspirants are required to visit the official website of the High Court of Gujarat.

