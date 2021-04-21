Gujarat High Court begins recruitment drive to fill 10 posts; check details at hc-ojas.guj.gov.in
For the post of Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I, there is only one vacancy while nine posts are for English Stenographer Grade-II
The High Court of Gujarat has opened its online application window for the recruitment of Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I and English Stenographer Grade-II posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website - hc-ojas.guj.gov.in. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies till 4 May.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 10 vacancies. For the post of Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I, there is only one vacancy while nine posts are for English Stenographer Grade-II.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must be 18-years-old and should not be more than 35 years as of 4 May.
Details on Educational Qualification:
For Gujarati Stenographer:
- Candidates should be a graduate from a recognized university
- They should possess a speed of 90 words per minute in Gujarati Shorthand
- Also have knowledge of computer operation
For English Stenographer:
- Candidates should be a graduate from a recognized university
- They should have a speed of 100 words per minute in English Shorthand
- Knowledge of computer operation
https://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/hccms/sites/default/files/Recruitment_files/88_Detailed_Advertisement_GST_I_25157.pdf
As per the notification, the English Stenography Test/Written Test is scheduled to take place on 27 June while the Gujarati Stenography Test/Skill Test will be conducted on 11 July.
While applying for the post, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 250. The fee is applicable to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons (PH), Ex-servicemen, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).
