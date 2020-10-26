Gujarat High Court begins live streaming proceedings from Chief Justice Vikram Nath's courtroom

The first-of-its-kind initiative in India is expected to bring in more transparency in court proceedings, especially during the pandemic, when all proceedings are being conducted online

The Gujarat High Court has begun live streaming proceedings from Chief Justice Vikram Nath's courtro0m.

According to a press statement by the High Court of Gujarat, proceedings before the bench headed by the Chief Justice will be available on YouTube.

The High Court referred to a Supreme Court judgment in its press release, where the court held that the public should be allowed to view court proceedings conducted through video-conferencing.

According to the judgment of Writ Petition (Civil) No. 1232 of 2017, the apex court had directed live streaming of court proceedings.

The statement added that the high court has already directed the administrative side to work out the modalities that can be adopted for giving access to anyone who wishes to watch the court proceedings.

As per Live Law, the set up is purely on an experimental basis and its continuity will be decided on the basis of the outcome of the trial. The report added that the first-of-its-kind initiative in India is expected to bring in more transparency in court proceedings, especially during the pandemic, when all proceedings are being conducted online.

According to Bar and Bench, the communication also refers to a PIL filed by Nirma University School of Law student Pruthviraj Sinh Zala that sought that the court issue directions for live streaming proceedings in keeping with the principles of open court and access to justice.

The live streaming is accessible on the Gujarat High Court website and on its YouTube channel.