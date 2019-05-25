Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared: Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results to be available on official website gseb.org soon

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared| Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results for Arts and Commerce students today (Saturday, 25 May) and the scores will be available on its official website gseb.org shortly.

GSEB conducted General or Arts and Commerce examinations for over 6 lakh students at 1,548 exam centres spread across the state between 7 March and 23 March, 2019.

Once the result is released online, you can also check your score on Firstpost by submitting details below:

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: The result page will open.

Step 3: Enter your seat number (A or B) followed by your seven digits seat number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Download or take a print out for future reference.

Likewise, students can also check their results on examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

In 2018, GSEB had announced the HSC result for Arts and Commerce streams on 31 May. Last year, the General students recorded a combined overall pass percentage of 55.55 percent.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

