Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Date: Gujarat Board to announce HSC results for science stream today; steps to check your score

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Date | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare results of science stream of the Class 12 examination today (Thursday, 9 May) on its official website - gseb.org.

The general stream’s results are likely to be announced this month. Approximately 6 lakh students appeared for the examination held for the science and general streams this year.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

The Class 12 examination for the science stream was held between 7 and 16 March this year at more than 1,500 centres across the state.

Results can also be checked on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

