Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Date: Class 12 Arts, Commerce results expected today at 8 am; how to check scores on gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Date | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to declare results of the Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams today (Saturday, 25 May) at 8 am on its official website gseb.org.

Approximately 5 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board General while nearly 17 lakh took part in all the three streams (Arts, Science and Commerce) of Class 12 board examination in the state. For the previous years too, both the GSEB HSC arts and commerce results were out on 31 May and the GSEB HSC science was announced on 31 May.

The Class 12 board examination for General were held between 7 and 23 March.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

The board had announced the results for Class 12 science stream on 8 May. The Class 12 exams for the science stream was held between 7 and 16 March at more than 1,500 centres across the state.

Results can also be checked on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.