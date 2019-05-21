Gujarat GSEB 10th SSC Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: 66 Gujarat schools register 100% with all Class 10 science students passing

Gujarat GSEB 10th SSC Result 2019 Declared LATEST Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results of the Class 10 examination (regular and Sanskrit) today (Monday, 21 May). The Class 10 results will be available on its official website gseb.org.
This year, of the 8,28,944 students who registered for the GSEB Class 10 exams, 8,22,823 appeared, with 5,55,1023 students actually passing the exam successfully. The overall pass percentage recorded by Class 10 students in 2019 GSEB SSC exams is 66.97 percent.
Students who appeared for 2019 GSEB Class 10 board examinations will be able to obtain their marksheets between from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres on today. All principals are requested to collect marksheets from concerned authorities.
This year, approximately 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board examination, which was conducted between 7 March and 19 March at more than 1,500 centres across the state.
According to the board, the authorised representatives of schools will be able to collect the original marksheets between 11 am and 4 pm at designated centres.
Students can check the GSEB SSC Result 2019 by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website – gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom
Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’
Step 4: Login using required details
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference
The Gujarat Board released the GSEB 12th science result 2019 and GUJCET Result 2019 on 9 May. However, the schedule for GSEB 12th Commerce and Arts results is yet to be announced.
The GSEB SSC Class 10 results can also be accessed at these third-party websites – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
The overall pass percentage recorded in 2018 GSEB Class 10 board examinations was 67.5 percent, the results of which were declared on 28 May.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 21, 2019 09:27:21 IST
Highlights
The overall pass percentage in GSEB Class 10 results sees a drop by a percent from 2018:
66 Gujarat schools register pass percentage of 100%
This year, 66 schools have registered 100 percent success ratio with all students clearing the exam whereas, 62 schools have zero percent ratio. English medium schools have performed best with a pass percentage of 88.11 percent, while Gujarati medium schools recorded a pass percentage of 62.58%
Overall pass percentage in 2019 GSEB Class 10 exams sees drop by a percent from 2018
The overall pass percentage in GSEB Class 10 exams has dropped by a percent from 2018. This year, pass percentage recorded by Class 10 students in 2019 GSEB SSC exams is 66.97 percent. In 2018, GSEB had declared the Class 10 results on 28 May on its official website. The pass percentage in 2018 was 67.5 percent, lesser than 68.4 percent pass percentage in the year 2017.
Surat emerges best-performing district with pass percentage of 79.63%
Among districts, once again, Surat registered the highest pass percentage of 79.63 percent. Whereas, Chota Udaipur got the all-time low pass percentage of 46.39 percent.
Girls outperform boys in 2019 GSEB SSC exams
This year, girls have outscored boys in Gujarat board Class 10 exams with an overall pass percentage of 72.64 percent, while the figure stood at 62.83 percent for boys.
To read more on Gujarat Class 10 results, click here
Overall pass percentage recorded at 66.97% in 2019 GBSE SSC exams
This year, of the 8,28,944 students who registered for the GSEB Class 10 exams, 8,22,823 appeared, with 5,55,1023 students actually passing the exam successfully. The overall pass percentage recorded by Class 10 students in 2019 GSEB SSC exams is 66.97 percent.
Marksheets available from 11 am at respective district exam centres
Students who appeared for 2019 GSEB Class 10 board examinations will be able to obtain their marksheets between from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres on today (Tuesday, 21 May). All principals are requested to collect marksheets from concerned authorities.
This year, the Gujarat board conducted the SSC Class 10 exams between 7 March and 19 March at more than 1,500 centres across the state.
How and where to check GSEB Class 10 scores:
Surat had emerged highest-scoring district in 2018 GSEB SSC exams
Both the highest and the lowest scoring districts were from south of Gujarat in 2018 GSEB Class 10 board examination. Surat had registered the highest pass percentage of 80.06 percent, while the tribal district of Dahod saw only 37.35 percent of the students passing the exam.
Passing criteria for GSEB Class 10 exams
To pass Gujarat board Class 10 board examinations, students need to score at least 33 percent. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) had lowered the pass marks for the Class 10 board exams from 35 percent to 33 percent per subject in 2010.
Last years toppers in GSEB SSC exams:
In 2018, Savani Hil Ishwarbhai had topped the state board exams by scoring 594 marks out of 600. Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar got the second rank with 589 marks and the third position was taken by Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai came third who scored 586 marks.
Girls outscore boys in 2018 GSEB SSC exams
Last year, girls had outperformed boys in GSEB Class 10 board examinations with a pass percentage of 72.69 percent, while boys stood behind with 63.73 percent. Similar trend was seen among private and external candidates as boys recorded a pass percentage of 5.13 percent and girls doubled it to 11.70 percent.
Alternative ways to check Gujarat board Class 10 results:
The official website may be down or slow due to heavy traffic on result day, in which case students can visit third-party websites – examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in to check the GSEB Class 10 scores.
To know more about Gujarat board SSC Class 10 results, click here.
Overall pass percentage in 2018 GSEB SSC exams was 67.5%
A total of over 10 lakh students had appeared for 2018 GSEB Class 10 examinations, the results of which were declared on 28 May. The overall pass percentage recorded by Class 10 students last year was at 67.5 percent.
Students can check the GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2019 by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website – gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom
Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’
Step 4: Login using required details
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference
Gujarat board declares Class 10 science results
Gujarat board declared Class 12 science results on 9 May
The Gujarat board released the GSEB 12th science result 2019 and GUJCET Result 2019 on 9 May. However, the schedule for the GSEB Class 12 commerce and arts results has yet to be announced.
7.5 lakh students appeared for Gujarat Class 10 board exams
This year, approximately 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams, which was conducted between 7 March and 19 March at more than 1,500 centres across the state.
Gujarat Class 10 science board exam results expected today
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare results of the Class 10 examination (regular and Sanskrit) today (Monday, 21 May) at 8 am. The Class 10 results will be available on its official website gseb.org.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
07:28 (IST)
Check GSEB SSC Class 10 results right here on Firstpost:
As the official website of the Gujarat board is running slow due to heavy traffic, students can check their Class 10 SSC results on Firstpost.
Click here to check your GSEB SSC Class 10 scores.
09:41 (IST)
The overall pass percentage in GSEB Class 10 results sees a drop by a percent from 2018:
09:31 (IST)
66 Gujarat schools register pass percentage of 100%
This year, 66 schools have registered 100 percent success ratio with all students clearing the exam whereas, 62 schools have zero percent ratio. English medium schools have performed best with a pass percentage of 88.11 percent, while Gujarati medium schools recorded a pass percentage of 62.58%
09:20 (IST)
Overall pass percentage in 2019 GSEB Class 10 exams sees drop by a percent from 2018
The overall pass percentage in GSEB Class 10 exams has dropped by a percent from 2018. This year, pass percentage recorded by Class 10 students in 2019 GSEB SSC exams is 66.97 percent. In 2018, GSEB had declared the Class 10 results on 28 May on its official website. The pass percentage in 2018 was 67.5 percent, lesser than 68.4 percent pass percentage in the year 2017.
09:05 (IST)
Surat emerges best-performing district with pass percentage of 79.63%
Among districts, once again, Surat registered the highest pass percentage of 79.63 percent. Whereas, Chota Udaipur got the all-time low pass percentage of 46.39 percent.
08:57 (IST)
Girls outperform boys in 2019 GSEB SSC exams
This year, girls have outscored boys in Gujarat board Class 10 exams with an overall pass percentage of 72.64 percent, while the figure stood at 62.83 percent for boys.
To read more on Gujarat Class 10 results, click here
08:49 (IST)
Overall pass percentage recorded at 66.97% in 2019 GBSE SSC exams
This year, of the 8,28,944 students who registered for the GSEB Class 10 exams, 8,22,823 appeared, with 5,55,1023 students actually passing the exam successfully. The overall pass percentage recorded by Class 10 students in 2019 GSEB SSC exams is 66.97 percent.
08:35 (IST)
Marksheets available from 11 am at respective district exam centres
Students who appeared for 2019 GSEB Class 10 board examinations will be able to obtain their marksheets between from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres on today (Tuesday, 21 May). All principals are requested to collect marksheets from concerned authorities.
This year, the Gujarat board conducted the SSC Class 10 exams between 7 March and 19 March at more than 1,500 centres across the state.
08:29 (IST)
How and where to check GSEB Class 10 scores:
08:24 (IST)
Surat had emerged highest-scoring district in 2018 GSEB SSC exams
Both the highest and the lowest scoring districts were from south of Gujarat in 2018 GSEB Class 10 board examination. Surat had registered the highest pass percentage of 80.06 percent, while the tribal district of Dahod saw only 37.35 percent of the students passing the exam.
08:11 (IST)
Passing criteria for GSEB Class 10 exams
To pass Gujarat board Class 10 board examinations, students need to score at least 33 percent. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) had lowered the pass marks for the Class 10 board exams from 35 percent to 33 percent per subject in 2010.
08:06 (IST)
Last years toppers in GSEB SSC exams:
In 2018, Savani Hil Ishwarbhai had topped the state board exams by scoring 594 marks out of 600. Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar got the second rank with 589 marks and the third position was taken by Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai came third who scored 586 marks.
07:58 (IST)
Girls outscore boys in 2018 GSEB SSC exams
Last year, girls had outperformed boys in GSEB Class 10 board examinations with a pass percentage of 72.69 percent, while boys stood behind with 63.73 percent. Similar trend was seen among private and external candidates as boys recorded a pass percentage of 5.13 percent and girls doubled it to 11.70 percent.
07:24 (IST)
Alternative ways to check Gujarat board Class 10 results:
The official website may be down or slow due to heavy traffic on result day, in which case students can visit third-party websites – examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in to check the GSEB Class 10 scores.
To know more about Gujarat board SSC Class 10 results, click here.
07:20 (IST)
Overall pass percentage in 2018 GSEB SSC exams was 67.5%
A total of over 10 lakh students had appeared for 2018 GSEB Class 10 examinations, the results of which were declared on 28 May. The overall pass percentage recorded by Class 10 students last year was at 67.5 percent.
07:14 (IST)
Students can check the GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2019 by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website – gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom
Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’
Step 4: Login using required details
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference
07:07 (IST)
Gujarat board declares Class 10 science results
07:05 (IST)
Gujarat board declared Class 12 science results on 9 May
The Gujarat board released the GSEB 12th science result 2019 and GUJCET Result 2019 on 9 May. However, the schedule for the GSEB Class 12 commerce and arts results has yet to be announced.
07:04 (IST)
7.5 lakh students appeared for Gujarat Class 10 board exams
This year, approximately 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams, which was conducted between 7 March and 19 March at more than 1,500 centres across the state.
07:00 (IST)
Gujarat Class 10 science board exam results expected today
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare results of the Class 10 examination (regular and Sanskrit) today (Monday, 21 May) at 8 am. The Class 10 results will be available on its official website gseb.org.