Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Date confirmed: Gujarat board to announce Class 10 examination scores today at 8 am on gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Date | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced that the results of Class 10 examination will be declared today (Tuesday, 21 May) at 8 am, the board confirmed via a notification on its official website gseb.org.

According to the notification, the authorised representatives of schools will be able to collect the original marksheets between 11 am and 4 pm at designated centres.

The Class 10 examinations were held between 7 and 19 March. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the examination held at more than 1,500 centres.

Last year, the SSC examination was held between 12 and 28 March and the result was declared on 28 May. The overall pass percentage last year was 67.5 percent.

The Gujarat Board has so far released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019 and GUJCET Result 2019 on 9 May. However, the schedule for GSEB 12th Commerce and Arts results is yet to be announced.

Students can check the GSEB SSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.