Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Date: Class 10 scores to be declared tomorrow; visit gseb.org to check your scores

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Date | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare results of the Class 10 examination tomorrow (Monday, 21 May) at 8 am. The Class 10 results will be available on its official website – gseb.org.

This year, approximately 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board examination, which was conducted between 7 March and 19 March at more than 1,500 centres across the state.

Students can check the GSEB SSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website – gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom

Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’

Step 4: Login using required details

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference

The Gujarat Board has so far released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019 and GUJCET Result 2019 on 9 May. However, the schedule for GSEB 12th Commerce and Arts results is yet to be announced.

The GSEB SSC Class 10 results can also be accessed at these third-party websites – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The overall pass percentage recorded in 2018 GSEB Class 10 board examinations was 67.5 percent, the results of which were declared on 28 May.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.