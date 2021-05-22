The Gujarat chief minister also said that the government will grant merit-based progression to over 9.5 lakh students in the state

The Gujarat government has cancelled all the university exams for undergraduate (UG) courses due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country as well as the state.

After a meeting with officials, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision to cancel the college, university exams and promote students without any test. Rupani also said that the government will grant merit-based progression to over 9.5 lakh students who were appearing for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters in Gujarat universities.

This merit-based progression will not be applicable for those in medical and paramedical programs.

Earlier, the Gujarat government had announced the promotion of classes 9 to 11 students without examination due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, the Gujarat Education Board cancelled the Class 10 examinations due to the ongoing second wave of the deadly virus. Because of the same reason, many universities across the country have either postponed or cancelled their UG, PG examinations.

So far, the Gujarat government has cancelled all exams for undergraduate courses in government and private colleges across the state.