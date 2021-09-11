Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns in surprise move, says contributed to state's growth under PM's leadership

He said he was thankful to the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve as the chief minister

Vijay Rupani resigned as chief minister of Gujarat on Saturday in an unexpected move ahead of Assembly elections in the state next year.

It is still unclear what prompted the sudden move. It is still unclear as to who would be the next chief minister.

Vijay Rupani met the Governor at his residence on Saturday and tendered his resignation.

He thanked the BJP central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership."

"It has been a five-year journey for development of Gujarat under guidance of PM Modi. Now, to further develop the state, with new energy and power, I have decided to resign as Chief Minister," Rupani was quoted by news agency ANI.

Change of guard is a natural phenomenon in the BJP, he added.

He further stated that he would continue to work as a BJP worker.

According to News18, BJP national general secretary BL Santosh is currently meeting MLAs in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, a meeting of top leaders at Gandhinagar Kamalam is on; Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala are present in the meeting.

The report further added that the MLAs will meet on Tuesday to pick a new chief minister.

According to an NDTV report, Rupani is the fourth chief minister to step down from the top post in BJP-ruled states in the recent months; BS Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister of Karnataka in July and the double whammy in Uttarakhand, where Tirath Singh Rawat quit barely four months after replacing Trivendra Rawat.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi credited his party's efforts behind Rupani's resignation claiming that the grand old party's campaign against Gujarat CM forced him to resign from the post.

