Gujarat Board to conduct HSC practical exam for science students from 30 March; details at gsebeservice.com
The Gujarat school education board is expected to announce the dates for the practical exams of general stream shortly
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced that it will conduct the Class 12 practical examination from 30 March. As per the official notification published on its official website at gsebeservice.com, the practical examinations for science stream subjects (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) will be held at various exam centers across the state.
According to the GSEB Higher Secondary time table, the theory part of the board examination will be held in two shifts. While the first shift will be in the morning, starting at 10.30 am and ending at 1.45 pm; the afternoon shift will take place between 3 pm and 6.30 pm.
The Gujarat school education board is expected to announce the dates for the practical exams of general stream shortly as well.
Although the board has given a timeline for the conduct of the practical exam, the exact date and time schedule for the same will be decided by the respective schools. Hence students set to appear in the Gujarat HSC exams this year are advised to stay in contact with their schools to get updated about the timetable.
Recently, schools in the state have been opened for students of Classes 10 and 12, after being closed for a period of 10 months. State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama stated that students as well as school teachers and staff must wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing norms.
Students were asked to bring a signed consent letter from their guardians that allowed them to attend classes. Thermal guns were used to check the temperature of students before letting them enter inside school premises to prevent the spread of coronavirus . Although physical classes have begun, the government has ensured that attendance is not mandatory and the online classes will also continue.
