Gujarat Board Result 2020: GSEB declares Class 12 science exam results, pass percentage at 71.34%

Gujarat Board Result 2020 Latest Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board State Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced the Class 12 Science examination results today. The overall pass percentage is 71.34 percent with a total of 1.40 lakh students have appeared for the examination.
The GSHSEB said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on the official website.
The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates, and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.
Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website — gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom
Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’
Step 4: Login using required details
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference
The examinations were conducted between 5 and 21 March, but announcement of results has been delayed due to
the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after 24 March.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 17, 2020 09:10:13 IST
Highlights
1,16,494 students appeared for exams this year
This year the number of students who registered for the exams was 1,16,643, while the number of students who actually appeared for the examination was 1,16,494.
Dhrol district sees highest percentage of students who passed exams at 91.42%
Gujarat's Dhrol district registered the highest percentage of passed results. In 2019, the district saw a pass percentage of 91.60 percent. This year, Dhrol registered 91.42% of students who passed the exam, which is the highest in the state.
Overall pass percentage this year is at 71.34%
The overall pass percentage is 71.34 percent with a total of 1.40 lakh students have appeared for the examination. Meanwhile, the girls passing percentage is 70.85 percent with the boys passing percentage at 71.69%.
Last year's pass percentage stood at 71% for science stream
In 2019, approximately 4 lakh students had taken the Gujarat Board class 12 examination and the state had recorded a passing percentage of 71% (Science), and 73.27% (Commerce and Arts) with girls outperforming the boys yet again
Over 6 lakh students appeared for GSEB HSC class 12 board exams
This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams, out of which, around 6 lakh appeared for GSEB HSC class 12 board exams, reports News18.
Pass percentage, topper's list to be out shortly
The Class 12 Science stream results of the Gujarat state board were released on Sunday at 6 am at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board, however, said it would release the pass percentage, topper percentage, and toppers' name at 8 am today.
Class 10, other Class 12 exam results to be declared by May-end
The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being canceled once due to the coronavirus lockdown. The state board had announced to release the result for both class 10 and class 12 exams by May-end, reports Indian Express.
What are the qualifying marks to clear HSC exam?
To qualify in a subject, a student must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’. Meanwhile, to be eligible for a higher Secondary Certificate, a student must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify
Gujarat state board declares Class 12 Science stream results
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board State Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced the Class 12 Science examination results around 6 am today.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Gujarat state board held exams from 5 to 21 March
The examinations were conducted between 5 and 21 March, but the announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after 24 March.
07:38 (IST)
