Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Surat tops districts with 94.66% pass rate; 291 schools in state score 100%

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LATEST Updates: Among the districts, Surat has once again topped the GSEB Class 10 exam with 74.66 percent result. In 2019, Surat had become the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage.

The pass percentage of GSEB SSC 2020 exam is 60.64 percent, a decline by 6.33 percent as compared to 2019, when 66.97 percent students had cleared the exam.

As many as 291 schools have recorded a 100 percent result in Gujarat Board class 10 results this year, which means, all the students of these schools have passed their GSEB SSC 2020 exams.

This year, 1,671 students in the state have got A-1 grade or 90 percent and above.

A total of 60.64 percent cleared the GSEB SSC exam this year. Out of the 7,92,942 students who had registered for the exam, 4,80,845 students became eligible for marksheets.

Out of 4,49,844 students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board Class 10 exams, 66.02 percent girls have cleared the exams outperforming the boys. The pass percentage among boys is 56.53 percent.

Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year. The result is available now at the website — www.gseb.org. The pass percentage of the GSEB Class 10 exam and the toppers list will be available shortly.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today (9 June, 2020), according to several media reports.

Students who appeared for the GSEB Class 10th exams can check their scores on the official website of Gujarat board at— www.gseb.org.

To check live results, students can also enter their log-in details in our widget given below.

Here is how you can check your GSEB SSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Class 10 SSC Results 2020'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Due to many students trying to access their scores at the same time, the official website is likely to experience heavy traffic. Alternative options can be accessed if they are facing logging-in issues. Websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.

This year, the GSEB SSC exams were held between 5 and 17 March — and over 11 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,548 centres.

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB):

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972.

The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).