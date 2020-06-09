You are here:
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Surat tops districts with 94.66% pass rate; 291 schools in state score 100%

India FP Staff Jun 09, 2020 10:23:55 IST
  • 10:23 (IST)

    English-medium students fare better

    The English-medium students has outperformed their Gujarati counterparts, while the pass percentage of English-medium schools stood at 86.75 percent, the same for the Gujarati medium was 57.54 percent.

    The pass percentage of Hindi medium was 63.94 percent.

  • 10:22 (IST)

    Criteria to clear GSEB SSC 2020 exam:

    According to the Gujarat board policy, in order to clear the examination a student would require to score at least D in each subject. In case he/she get E in any subject then they need to appear for the supplementary examinations.

    These students will be allowed to take the re-test. the dates of which will be announced later by the state board. 

  • 10:20 (IST)

     66.02% girls clear GSEB Class 10 exam 

    The pass percentage among girls in GSEB SSC 2020 exam is at 66.02 percent. While, the pass percentage among boys is 56.53 percent.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Date of supplementary exam to be announced soon

    Students who could not qualify the Gujarat Board class 10th exam will be given an opportunity to appear for its supplementary exam, reported News18.

    The board will announce the dates of supplementary exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in Gujarat, one of the states worst-affected by the pandemic.

    Those who passed the exam will get marksheet once the pandemic situation gets normal. 

  • 09:50 (IST)

    How to check GSEB SSC 2020 result via SMS

    If the internet is down or all  above websites unresponsive, there is no need to fret. Students can check their scores via SMS.

    To receive GSEB SSC exam results on your mobile phone, send an SMS in the format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

  • 09:47 (IST)

    Steps to check Gujarat madhyamik (SSC) result on indiaresults.com:

    Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

    Step 2: Click on Gujarat in the list of the states or type the URL gujarat.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter.

    Step 3: Look for the link which says "Gujarat State Secondary and Higher Sec Education Board" with "SSC Examination Result 2019" written under it.

    Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result

  • 09:40 (IST)

    Decline in number of students receiving 90% marks

    This year, the number of students securing over 90 percent marks has seen a remarkable decline. A total of only 1,671 students got 90 percent or A-1 grade, which was a drop from 3,303 students as compared to last year.

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Surat emerges highest performing district with 74.66%

    Among the districts, Surat has yet topped the GSEB Class 10 exam with 74.66 percent result. In 2019, Surat had become the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage. 

  • 09:28 (IST)

     Topper of GSEB SSC 2020 secures 94.66%, says report

    The topper of the Gujarat Board Class 10 exam has secured 94.66 percent in the state, according to moneycontrol. The overall pass percentage in GSEB 10th result 2020 is 60.64 percent this year, a decline by 6.33 percent as compared to 2019. 

  • 09:25 (IST)

    At least 1,671 students receive A-1 grade

    As many as 291 schools have recorded a 100 percent result in Gujarat Board class 10 results this year, which means, all the students of these schools have passed their GSEB SSC 2020 exams.

    This year, 1,671 students in the state have got A-1 grade or 90 percent and above.

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LATEST Updates: Among the districts, Surat has once again topped the GSEB Class 10 exam with 74.66 percent result. In 2019, Surat had become the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage.

The pass percentage of GSEB SSC 2020 exam is 60.64 percent, a decline by 6.33 percent as compared to 2019, when 66.97 percent students had cleared the exam.

As many as 291 schools have recorded a 100 percent result in Gujarat Board class 10 results this year, which means, all the students of these schools have passed their GSEB SSC 2020 exams.

This year, 1,671 students in the state have got A-1 grade or 90 percent and above.

A total of 60.64 percent cleared the GSEB SSC exam this year. Out of the 7,92,942 students who had registered for the exam, 4,80,845 students became eligible for marksheets.

Out of 4,49,844 students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board Class 10 exams, 66.02 percent girls have cleared the exams outperforming the boys. The pass percentage among boys is 56.53 percent.

Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year. The result is available now at the website — www.gseb.org. The pass percentage of the GSEB Class 10 exam and the toppers list will be available shortly.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today (9 June, 2020), according to several media reports.

Students who appeared for the GSEB Class 10th exams can check their scores on the official website of Gujarat board at— www.gseb.org.

To check live results, students can also enter their log-in details in our widget given below.

Here is how you can check your GSEB SSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Class 10 SSC Results 2020'
Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page
Step 4: Hit 'submit' button
Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online
Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Due to many students trying to access their scores at the same time, the official website is likely to experience heavy traffic. Alternative options can be accessed if they are facing logging-in issues. Websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.

This year, the GSEB SSC exams were held between 5 and 17 March — and over 11 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,548 centres.

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB): 

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972.

The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 10:23:55 IST



