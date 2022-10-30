Gujarat: At least 35 killed as 140-year-old bridge collapses into river in Morbi; PM takes stock of situation

New Delhi: At 35 people have been killed after a 140-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city on Sunday evening, state minister Brijesh Merja said.

According to reports, the bridge was reopened to the public after renovation, on 26 October.

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi area today PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022



“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

Rescue work is underway. According to an NDTV report, nearly 100 people are still feared trapped underwater.

Eyewitnesses said that there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped.

PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The injured persons would be given an amount of Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel & other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely & continuously monitored & extend all possible help to those affected.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi and other state officials.

मोरबी में हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस विषय में मैंने गुजरात के गृह राज्य मंत्री हर्ष संघवी व अन्य अधिकारियों से बात की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्य में लगा है, NDRF भी शीघ्र घटनास्थल पर पहुँच रही है। प्रशासन को घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu has said that “her thoughts and prayers are with the affected people.”

The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2022

With inputs from agencies

