Gujarat: 7 killed at under-construction building in Ahmedabad

According to eye witnesses, construction work was going on in the building on Wednesday morning when a lift from the seventh floor suddenly collapsed. The condition of two laborers is said to be critical. The injured are being treated at Sola Civil Hospital.

Ahmedabad: At least seven people are reported to have been killed in a major accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The incident took place when the lift of an under-construction building collapsed on Passport Office Road near Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.

According to reports by local media seven laborers have died in the lift collapse. The building in which the accident took place is reportedly named ‘Aspire-2’.

All the deceased were residents of Ghoghamba in Panchmahal district. Those killed were identified as Sanjaybhai Babubhai Nayak, Jagdishbhai Rameshbhai Nayak, Ashwinbhai Sombhai Nayak, Mukesh Bharatbhai Nayak, Mukeshbhai Bharatbhai Nayak, Rajmal Sureshbhai Kharadi, Pankajbhai Shankarbhai Kharadi.

