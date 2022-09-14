Gujarat: 7 killed at under-construction building in Ahmedabad
According to eye witnesses, construction work was going on in the building on Wednesday morning when a lift from the seventh floor suddenly collapsed. The condition of two laborers is said to be critical. The injured are being treated at Sola Civil Hospital.
Ahmedabad: At least seven people are reported to have been killed in a major accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The incident took place when the lift of an under-construction building collapsed on Passport Office Road near Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.
According to reports by local media seven laborers have died in the lift collapse. The building in which the accident took place is reportedly named ‘Aspire-2’.
According to eye witnesses, construction work was going on in the building on Wednesday morning when a lift from the seventh floor suddenly collapsed. The condition of two laborers is said to be critical. The injured are being treated at Sola Civil Hospital.
All the deceased were residents of Ghoghamba in Panchmahal district. Those killed were identified as Sanjaybhai Babubhai Nayak, Jagdishbhai Rameshbhai Nayak, Ashwinbhai Sombhai Nayak, Mukesh Bharatbhai Nayak, Mukeshbhai Bharatbhai Nayak, Rajmal Sureshbhai Kharadi, Pankajbhai Shankarbhai Kharadi.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
MCD Polls in December? BJP Readies Plan to Contain AAP with Two-Front Battle in Delhi, Gujarat
According to the BJP, AAP will have to fight the MCD polls with all its might as a loss in Delhi would prove to be disastrous for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party… MCD polls will play a crucial role in gauging the mood of national capital’s voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election
India becoming world's fifth largest economy no ordinary feat, every Indian proud of it, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually addressed beneficiaries of various government schemes and those present at a mega medical camp organised in Olpad area of Surat city in Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year
Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Arvind Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers
The AAP supremo addressed a press conference in Rajkot on Saturday, the final day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat