You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Guilty persons in NH-74 compensation scam will not be spared, says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

India Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 15:46:34 IST

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that all guilty persons in the Rs 300 crore NH-74 compensation scam will be punished.

Trivendra Singh Rawat_cr Twitter

"There will no compromise on corruption under any circumstance. Our government's policy is clear. Anyone involved in the scam, be it a low-level employee or a senior bureaucrat, should be ready to face action," the chief minister told reporters on Wednesday.

The special investigation team probing the scam submitted its report to chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh. The possible role of senior bureaucrats in the scam was mentioned in the report. Though authorities are tight-lipped about the officials whose names have come up in the scam, sources said that permission has been sought from Department of Personnel and Training to initiate action against guilty persons.

20 persons, including four Provincial Civil Service officials, have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the compensation scam so far. The scam came to light in March 2017, when an IAS officer found irregularities in the land acquisition for widening NH-74 in Udham Singh Nagar district. It was alleged that agricultural land was recorded as non-agricultural land to increase its value.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 15:46 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores