Gudi Padwa 2020 in Maharashtra and Goa: Date, history and importance of this festival

Gudi Padwa is a spring festival which is celebrated mostly in Maharashtra and Goa to mark the beginning of the new year.

This year, Gudi Padwa falls on 25 March. Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, Gudi Padwa marks reaping of Rabi crops.

The day is celebrated as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The Sindhi community celebrates it as Cheti Chand and pray to Lord Jhulelal, believed to be an incarnation of the Hindu god Varuna.

Significance of the festival

The festival is considered to be important for Marathis and Konkanis because they believe that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day.

Gudi Padwa is also celebrated to commemorate the coronation of Lord Ram. It is believed that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana and people welcomed him by raising flags (like a gudi).

What people do to celebrate the festival

People decorate their houses with lights, flowers and rangolis on this day. Apart from this, a Gudi is installed at the main entrance of the house or on one of the windows. The Gudi is made using a wooden stick, a garland made of sugar candy, neem leaves, a kalash (pot) and a piece of clean cloth.

Processions are taken out and people prepare dishes like sakkar bhaat (sweet rice), shrikhand and puran poli. A special dish is also made on this day using neem leaves and jaggery.

