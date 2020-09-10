GSPHC Recruitment 2020: 41 vaccancies for Base Civil Engineer posts announced; applications open till 14 Sep

Eligible and willing candidates can apply online at gsphc.gujarat.gov.in by 16 September up to 6 pm

GSPHC Recruitment 2020 | Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd. (GSPHC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 41 Base Civil Engineer posts. Eligible and willing candidates can apply online at gsphc.gujarat.gov.in by 16 September up to 6 pm.

According to a report by Careers 360, of the total posts, 10 vacancies are in Surat, 7 each in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, 6 in Junagadh, and 2 each in Gandhinagar and Mehsana.

The selection of the candidates will be based on a personal interview which will be conducted on 15 and 16 September between 11 am and 5 pm.

A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates applying for the post in the public sector undertaking (PSU) organisation should have a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from recognised university under University Grants Commission (UGC).

Applicants should also have 3 years and above experience from site supervision and work measurement at a construction project.

Applicants should be aged between 25 years to 40 years as on 31 August 2020.

The interview of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted through the Zoom app.

Candidates who will be shortlisted for the post will be receiving lumpsum emoluments of RS 20,000 per month.

At the time of joining, selected candidates will have to bring along all the original documents as well as one set of photocopies of the same which should be self-attested with the latest passport size photograph.

If there be any discrepancy, the selection will be cancelled and will not be given an appointment letter.

For further details on recruitment, click here