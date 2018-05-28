You are here:
GSEB SSC Result 2018: Gujarat Board to declare Class 10 results today at 8 am; check score on gseb.org

India FP Staff May 28, 2018 00:01:13 IST

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to declare the Class 10 results today at 8 am, according to a notification on gseb.org.

Representational image. PTI

Students can check their GSEB SSC Class 10 results by logging on to the board's official website gseb.org, it added. According to the notification, mark sheets will be distributed between from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres on the same day.

Steps to check your result:

- Keep your roll number and other credentials ready for login
- Visit the Gujarat board official website gseb.org
- Click on class 10 SSC results link given on the homepage
- Enter your seat number as mentioned on your admit card and hit the submit button
- Download the result and keep a printed copy safe for future reference

The Gujarat SSC exams were conducted from 12 to 23 March 2018 in which around 10 lakh students appeared. In 2017, around 11,02,625 students appeared for the Class 10 examination. Last year, too, the result was released at 8 am on the board's website.

Earlier this month, the board released the GUJCET result along with GSEB Class 12 result for Science stream on 10 May. The overall pass percentage stands at 73 percent for HSC Science.

Around 1.34 lakh students took the Class 12 Science exam in March, of which, 98,067 passed. Girls reportedly out-shined boys with a pass percentage of 74.9 percent as compared to boys (71 percent). "The top-scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur," the Indian Express had said.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 00:01 AM

