GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat state board to declare GSHSEB Class 12 science exam results tomorrow at 8 am

GSEB Result 2020 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board State Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has confirmed that it will declare the Class 12 Science examination results on 17 May.

The Gujarat state education board will declare the GSEB Class 12 Science Examination result at 8 am.

The GSHSEB said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on official website, to be uploaded at 8 am on Sunday.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’

Step 4: Login using required details

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference

The examinations were conducted between 5 and 21 March, but announcement of results has been delayed due to

the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after 24 March.

With inputs from PTI