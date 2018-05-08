GSEB Result 2018: Official says SSC and HSC results not on 10 May; details to be released later

Dismissing reports that GSEB Class 10 or SSC and Class 12 HSC will be declared on 10 May, an official from Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) told NDTV that the results preparation is going on and it will take time to release the results.

"The details about the date and time of Gujarat Board results will be released later," the report further quoted him as saying.

The results are expected to be released on the official website: gseb.org

The Board had conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examination for the session year 2017-18 in the Month of February and March, according to The Times of India.

The Gujarat Board released the GSEB SSC results on 29 May last year. Around 11,02,625 students had appeared for the Class 10 examination in the last academic year, which started from 15 March and concluded on 25 March.