GSEB Result 2018: Gujarat Board declares Class 12 HSC result for Science stream; details on Class 10 SSC to be released later

The Gujarat State Education Board declared the GSEB Class 12 HSC result for Science Stream today at 9 am. However, there's no clarity as to the dates for the Class 10 SSC result. The Class 12 board exam result for science stream is available on the board's official website gseb.org.

According to reports, apart from the Class 12 Board exam, the board also declared the result for the Gujarat CET on Thursday.

Around 1.34 lakh students took the Class 12 Science exam in March, of which, 98,067 passed, taking the pass percentage to 73 percent, reported The Indian Express. According to the report, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 74.9 percent as compared to boys (71 percent). "The top-scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur," the report added.

Gujarat SSC exams were conducted from 12 to 23 March 2018 and HSC exams for general stream were held from 12 to 28 March while for science stream the exams were conducted from 12 to 22 March 2018. This year, around 6.9 lakh students have appeared for the HSC Science and General Stream examination.

The board, however, has not given any clear indication as to when will the Class 10 result will be declared.

Here is how you can check your score:

- Log on to gseb.org.

- Click on Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results in 2018.

- Enter required information like seat number in the blank text box provided.

- Download the result and take a print copy.

The Gujarat Board released the GSEB SSC results on 29 May last year. Around 11,02,625 students had appeared for the Class 10 examination in the last academic year, which started from 15 March and concluded on 25 March.