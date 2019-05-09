GSEB HSC Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Gujarat board declares both Class 12 science scores, GUJCET 2019 results on gseb.org

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12 Science Result 2019 Date and Time Latest updates | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of Class 12 examination for science stream today (Thursday, 9 May). According to media reports, the Gujarat board will declare the results on its official website gseb.org by 8 am.
While results for the science stream are likely to be declared on 9 May, results of the arts and commerce streams are expected in this month too.
The Class 12 examinations were held between 7 and 23 March. Around 6 lakh students appeared for the examination held at more than 1,500 centres.
Last year, the HSC examination was held between 12 and 28 March and the result was declared on 10 May for the science stream and on 31 May for other streams.
The overall pass percentage last year was 71 percent. The pass percentage for the science stream was 73 percent, while the figure stood at 55.5 percent for arts and commerce.
Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website — gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom
Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’
Step 4: Login using required details
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference
GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).
08:30 (IST)
Alternative ways to check GSEB results for Class 12 science exam
With over 6 lakh students students having appeared for the science and general stream examinations, the official website gseb.org is likely to experience high volume of traffic. If students face issues logging in, they can access to third party websites to check their Class 12 science stream scores.
To know more about alternative ways of checking score, click here
08:19 (IST)
GUJCET 2019 Result Declared
Other than the Class 12 science stream results, GSEB also declared results of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 today (Thursday, 9 May). Candidates can check their scores on the official website gseb.org.
To find out more on GUJCET 2019 exam, click here
08:16 (IST)
GSEB expected to declare HSE results for arts and commerce stream by end May
Going by trends from earlier years, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to declare the results of the commerce and arts streams by the last week of May.
08:04 (IST)
GSEB to release Class 12 science stream result booklet soon
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release result booklet for Class 12 science exams today (Thursday, 9 May) at 9:30 am.
08:02 (IST)
95 cases of cheating in GSEB 12th board exam
This year a total of 95 cases of cheating were registered during Class 12 examinations, according to the data released by the Gujarat board. Following this, the GSEB had directed all the District Education Officers to review CCTV camera footage and report any discrepancy or incidents to the board.
07:53 (IST)
Over 1 lakh students appeared for 2018 GSEB 12th science exam
A total 1.35 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 examination in the science stream last year. In the science stream, around 55, 000 students appeared from Maths group and more than 76,000 students had appeared in Biology group.
07:47 (IST)
Pass percentage for 2018 GSEB Class 12 science stream was at 73%
Last year, the overall pass percentage for GSEB HSE Class 12 was 71 percent. The pass percentage for the science stream stood at 73 percent, while the figure was 55.5 percent for arts and commerce stream students.
07:44 (IST)
How and where to check GSEB Class 12 results for science stream:
07:40 (IST)
GSEB 12th science marks sheet will have the following information:
The GSEB Class 12 mark sheets for science stream will include the information of percentile, science percentile, theory percentile and subject-wise marks of the candidates.
07:38 (IST)
How to check the GSEB HSE Result 2019 on official website:
Step 1: Go to the official website — gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom
Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’
Step 4: Login using required details
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference
07:36 (IST)
When were the GSEB Class 12 exams held
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) conducted the Class 12 examinations between 7 and 23 March.
07:33 (IST)
GSEB declares results for Class 12 science stream students
07:30 (IST)
Around 1.47 lakh students appeared for GSEB Class 12 science exam
In total, 6 lakh students appeared for the GSEB Class 12 examination held at more than 1,500 centres. Around 1.47 lakh students appeared from science stream. From Group A, 57, 511 candidates took the test while 89, 760 students appeared from Group B. The Group AB saw a participation of 31 students.
07:17 (IST)
Official websites to check GSEB HSE science stream results
While results for the science stream are likely to be declared on 9 May on the GSEB official portal — gseb.org, results of the arts and commerce streams are also expected in this month.
07:13 (IST)
GSEB Class 12 science stream results expected today
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results of Class 12 examination for science stream today (Thursday, 9 May). According to media reports, the Gujarat board will declare the results on its official website gseb.org by 8 am.