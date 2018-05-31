GSEB HSC Result 2018: Gujarat Board 12th Commerce and Arts results to be declared today; check on gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB will announce the Gujarat Board HSC General Stream Results 2018 today on its official website gseb.org.

According to Times Now, around six lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board General Stream Exams for the 2017-18 academic session. This year, the Gujarat HSC Board Arts and Commerce exams were conducted from 12th March to 28th March.

The GSEB board had released the science stream results on 10 May and around 1.34 lakh students had appeared for the exam of which 73 percent have cleared it.

According to The Indian Express, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 74.9 percent as compared to boys (71 percent). "The top-scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur," the report added.

Steps to check GSEB HSC Result 2018:

-Log on to gseb.org and click on GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2018 link

- Enter your name and roll number and submit it.

-Save the result and print it for future reference.

-Original mark sheets will be available few hours after the online result declaration at the respective examination centres of the candidates.