GSEB HSC 2020: Gujarat Board likely to release Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce streams by June-end at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Result 2020 Date | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has said that it will be releasing the results of Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in the last week of June. Students who appeared for these exams can check their scores on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

GSEB usually announces the dates of results much in advance but this year, it had announced the Class 12 Science exam result date one day before the scheduled day.

Chairman AJ Shah told The Indian Express that the board will release the answer key within a day or two following which the results will be announced. “The evaluation process of the HSC papers were completed in May. The exam was deferred in mid-April due to the lockdown. The post-evaluation process will be completed soon, following which the results of HSC (general stream) exams will be released this week,” the chairman said.

Here is how you can check your GSEB HSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

GSEB had recently announced the HSC results for the science stream on 17 May and a total of 71.34 percent of students cleared the exam successfully. A fake circular has been made using the official notification released for Science Stream and this fake circular said that result for Arts and Commerce streams would be declared on 19 May.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board at regular intervals for any update.

Around 16 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board exam this year, out of which around six lakh appeared for the Class 12 exam.

The GSEB Class 12 Science result shows that the pass percentage of girls dropped from 72.01 percent last year to 70.85 percent this year, while that of boys dipped marginally from 71.83 percent to 71.69 percent. Rajkot emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 91.42.

Although there is no clarity on supplementary exams this year. Meanwhile, the state has decided to mass promote students all schools across boards from classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.