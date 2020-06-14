GSEB HSC 2020: Gujarat board likely to release Class 12 Arts and Commerce results at 8 am on 15 June, how to check results via SMS

GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Result 2020 Date Announced | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce the results of Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations at 8 am tomorrow (Monday, 15 June).

Students who appeared for these exams can check their scores on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

How to check result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format —HSC <space> SEAT NUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Here is how you can check your GSEB HSC result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their score on their mobile phone via SMS and through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

The Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams examinations were held between 5 to 21 March 2020. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ to be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination can clear the HSC exam after subsequent attempts and qualify.

Earlier, several media reports had said the results would be declared in the first week of June.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.