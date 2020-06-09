Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: GSEB announces SSC exam scores on official website www.gseb.org



Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today (9 June, 2020), according to several media reports.

Students who appeared for the GSEB Class 10th exams can check their scores on the official website of Gujarat board at— www.gseb.org.

To check live results, students can also enter their log-in details in our widget given below.

Here is how you can check your GSEB SSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Class 10 SSC Results 2020'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Due to many students trying to access their scores at the same time, the official website is likely to experience heavy traffic. Alternative options can be accessed if they are facing logging-in issues. Websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.

This year, the GSEB SSC exams were held between 5 and 17 March — and over 11 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,548 centres.

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB):

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972.

The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).