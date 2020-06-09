Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: GSEB announces SSC exam scores on official website www.gseb.org

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today (9 June, 2020), according to several media reports.
Students who appeared for the GSEB Class 10th exams can check their scores on the official website of Gujarat board at— www.gseb.org.
To check live results, students can also enter their log-in details in our widget given below.
Here is how you can check your GSEB SSC result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Class 10 SSC Results 2020'
Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page
Step 4: Hit 'submit' button
Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online
Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references
Due to many students trying to access their scores at the same time, the official website is likely to experience heavy traffic. Alternative options can be accessed if they are facing logging-in issues. Websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.
This year, the GSEB SSC exams were held between 5 and 17 March — and over 11 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,548 centres.
About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB):
GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972.
The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).
Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 08:34:12 IST
Highlights
Pass percentage and toppers list of GSEB SSC exam expected soon
Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year. The result is available now at the website — www.gseb.org. The pass percentage of the GSEB Class 10 exam and the toppers list will be available shortly.
Gujarat Class 12 Arts and Commerce result likely this week
The result of Class 12 Arts and Commerce of the Gujarat Board is expected to be released this week. Around six lakh candidates had appeared in the exam this year.
High and worst performing regions in GSEB Class 10 2019 exam:
Surat had become the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage in 2019. However, Chhota Udaipur became the least performing region with 46.38 students clearing the exam.
Scores of GSEB Class 10 exam in 2019:
In Gujarati medium, 64.97 percent students had cleared the examination, while 72.66 percent students passed in the Hindi medium. As many as 366 schools in the state have scored 100 percent result. However, 63 schools had 0 percent result.
To check GSEB Class 10 exam results, students can enter log-in details in widget given below
Gujarat Board's official website running slow
The official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board — www.gseb.org is a bit slow currently owing to heavy traffic. Candidates are however advised to have patience and refresh the result page two to three times. It will take time, but the page is responsive.
When can students expect their marksheets of GSEB SSC 2020 exam?
The students of the Gujarat Board will get their marksheets once schools reopen after the coronavirus-lockdown is lifted. Currently, the result is available at the official website - gseb.org, apart from it, students can also check their scores on - examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
Alternative ways to check GSEB SSC 2020 results if official website is down
Due to many students trying to check their results, the the official website of Gujarat Board www.gseb.org is likely to become slow or unreachable due to heavy traffic. But students need not lose heart.
Websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
08:34 (IST)
08:29 (IST)
08:27 (IST)
08:22 (IST)
08:16 (IST)
Pass percentage of GSEB SSC 2019 exam was 66.97%
In 2019, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. While, the pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.
08:15 (IST)
08:12 (IST)
08:08 (IST)
08:04 (IST)
Alternative website to check results of Gujarat Class 10 2020 exam
How to check Gujarat Class 10 result 2020 on examresults.net:
Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website
Step 2: Click on Gujarat in the list of the states or access the link directly here.
Step 3: Look for the link which says Gujarat Board SSC Exam.
07:47 (IST)
