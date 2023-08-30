Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Karnataka govt to transfer Rs 2,000 to accounts of women heads of families from today
The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for the 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme in the current financial year
The Congress-ruled government in Karnataka will launch the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme that will offer a monthly aid of Rs 2,000 to about 1.1 crore women heads of families. The scheme is one of the many poll promises made by Congress during the state assembly elections.
The scheme will be launched at a function in Mysuru by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.
“As many as 1.1 crore women heads of households will be given Rs 2,000 every month,” Siddararamaiah told reporters in Mysuru, his home district on Tuesday.
ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಆಸೆ, ಆಕಾಂಕ್ಷೆ, ಅವಶ್ಯಕತೆಗಳನ್ನು ತ್ಯಾಗಮಾಡಿ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕನ್ನೇ ಸಮರ್ಪಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ನಾಡಿನ ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ತಾಯಂದಿರು ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮ “ಗೃಹಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ” ಯೋಜನೆಯಿಂದ ಸ್ವತಂತ್ರ, ಸ್ವಾವಲಂಬಿ ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಪಾದಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಮಾಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Related Articles
ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಮನೆ ಯಜಮಾನಿಯ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆಗೆ 2000 ರೂಪಾಯಿಗಳನ್ನು… pic.twitter.com/keyQVWP5ow
— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 30, 2023
The launch event is expected to be attended by one lakh people and will benefit women in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts.
The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ programme in the current financial year.
Banks will disperse the amount to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries from today itself.
The scheme is aimed at empowering families and is part of the government’s five other poll guarantees including Shakti, Anna Bhagya, and Gruha Jyothi.
The benefits of the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme will be extended to women heads of families that hold Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards.
With inputs from PTI
also read
You've Got Mail: How India constructed its first ever 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India's first 3D-printed post office, 'Cambridge Layout PO', in Bengaluru. Over 30 to 40 per cent less expensive than a traditionally built house, the unique structure was built in 44 days and costs roughly Rs 26 lakh
Explained: Why Asia's largest onion market has stopped trade indefinitely
The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) of Lasalgaon in Nashik, Asia’s largest onion market, has stopped trading onions in protest over the Centre's imposition of a 40 per cent export duty on the kitchen staple. Traders claim the decision will adversely affect the onion growers and export