Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Karnataka govt to transfer Rs 2,000 to accounts of women heads of families from today

The Congress-ruled government in Karnataka will launch the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme that will offer a monthly aid of Rs 2,000 to about 1.1 crore women heads of families. The scheme is one of the many poll promises made by Congress during the state assembly elections.

The scheme will be launched at a function in Mysuru by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

“As many as 1.1 crore women heads of households will be given Rs 2,000 every month,” Siddararamaiah told reporters in Mysuru, his home district on Tuesday.

The launch event is expected to be attended by one lakh people and will benefit women in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts.

The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ programme in the current financial year.

Banks will disperse the amount to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries from today itself.

The scheme is aimed at empowering families and is part of the government’s five other poll guarantees including Shakti, Anna Bhagya, and Gruha Jyothi.

The benefits of the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme will be extended to women heads of families that hold Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards.

