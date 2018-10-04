Ground Report: 7 Rohingya Muslims set to be deported from Manipur's Moreh; illegal immigrant says 'happy to leave India'

After the Supreme Court refused to stay the deportation of seven Rohingya Muslims on Thursday, the illegal immigrants are on the verge being sent back to their parent country Myanmar. On Wednesday itself, the immigrants started their journey from Assam's Silchar town reaching Moreh, the border town in Manipur at 10.15 am on Thursday.

The Centre had informed the court that Myanmar was ready to accept them as its citizens.

The deportation will happen at 1.00 pm (IST) which is 2 pm (Myanmar time). According to sources, an Assam Police SDPO went over to the Myanmar side of the border and asked the authorities to take the people back.

The seven Rohingya Muslims, who will now be deported, have been identified as: Mohammad Inus, Mohammad Sabir Ahmed, Mohammad Jamal, Salam, Mohammad Muknul Khan, Mohammad Rohimuddin and Mohammad Jamal Hussain. Six of them belong to the Keito village in the Faida district of Myanmar whereas Sabir Ahmed belongs to the Burma village, according to sources. They have been in the country since 2012 and have also served jail terms for illegal entry.

One of the immigrants, who is being deported, said that he is happy to leave India. "We had come to India from Burma, but I am happy that I am returning now." Another immigrant was leaving the country after living here for six years and six days. While hearing the plea, which sought urgent hearing seeking restraint on the Centre's move to deport seven Rohingya Muslims, the CJI Ranjan Gogoi said, "They were found to be illegal immigrants and their country of origin Myanmar has recognised them as Myanmar citizens."

A plea, filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, sought urgent hearing seeking restraint on the Centre's move to deport seven Rohingya Muslims, who were lodged in the Silchar Detention centre in Assam, back to Myanmar. "They were found to be illegal immigrants and their country of origin Myanmar has recognised them as Myanmar citizens", CJI Gogoi said.

The Rohingya Muslims, who took refuge in India after violence in the Western Rakhine State of Myanmar, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

However, this move of the government — which considers Rohingya Muslims illegal immigrants and a threat to national security — has drawn criticism from the United Nations, which said their forcible return could mean a violation of international law. Even though, Myanmar's army has denied nearly all wrongdoing, insisting that its campaign against them campaign was justified to root out the insurgents. "Given the ethnic identity of the men, this is a flagrant denial of their right to protection and could amount to refoulement," UN Special Rapporteur on racism, Tendayi Achiume, said.

More than 700,000 ethnic Rohingya fled an offensive by Myanmar troops launched nearly a year ago in reprisal for attacks on border posts by Rohingya rebels who took up arms against the ill-treatment of the stateless minority. The United Nations has termed the repression "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide".

Myanmar's army has denied nearly all wrongdoing, insisting its campaign was justified to root out Rohingya insurgents. The UN expert said she was "appalled" at the amount of time the seven men from Kyauk Daw township in central Rakhine state had been detained.