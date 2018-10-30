Grenade blast injures 8 soldiers, including army major, in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara; accidental explosion, say police

Eight soldiers, including an army major, were injured in a grenade explosion at Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) party headed by Surab Suman , a Major rank officer, was passing through forests of Nagranad area of Zatchaldara, Rajwar, Greater Kashmir reported.

According to police, the grenade exploded accidentally while Suman was giving instructions to the soldiers.

All eight soldiers who suffered major injuries have been taken to a military hospital in Drugmulla, according to the report.

However, Kashmir Observer reported that two of the soldiers were seriously wounded and referred to army's 92 base hospital for special treatment. An army official said the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained, according to the report.