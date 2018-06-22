Grenade attack on security forces' vehicle in Tral injures nine CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel

Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces' vehicle in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, injuring nine security personnel, reports said. The militants hurled the grenade in the main Tral chowk this afternoon, a police personnel said.

Nine security personnel – five CRPF jawans and four cops - were injured in the attack. Security forces' personnel exercised maximum restraint after being attacked to prevent any civilian casualty, a police spokesman said. He said the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches. The injured have been shifted to a hospital," a police officer said.

According to report in Kashmir Reader, local sources said that of the nine injured, five were Central reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers while four were from the elite Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The attack comes soon after four militants, including two reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) militant group, were killed during an encounter in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Friday morning. One policeman and a civilian were also killed in the cross-firing.

The attack could be a way of thwarting the increased anti-militancy operations by the security forces. Several reports have indicated that the Indian Army, CRPF, BSF and the elite NSG commandos have geared up to launch anti-terror operations in the Valley.

With inputs from Agencies