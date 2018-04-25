Greater Noida gangrape case: Class XI student's medical and pathology reports show no sign of rape, injury

The medical and pathology reports of a Class XI student, who had alleged that she was gang raped inside a car in Greater Noida, do not show any signs of rape or injury, according to media reports.

Zee News reported that while the medical and pathology reports do not indicate any signs of rape or injury, other facts pertaining to the case are being investigated.

According to a report in The Times of India, the 16-year-old was allegedly gang raped in a car last week by her classmate, a distant relative and another youth on the pretext of dropping her home after she had missed her bus. The girl was returning home from school.

Narrating the incident to the police, the girl had reportedly said that she was walking home around 2.30 pm when the three accused arrived in a car and offered her a lift in Kasna area. They, however, allegedly took turns to rape her inside the car and roamed the city before dumping her near the Knowledge Park area at around 1 am.

The girl was found loitering near Galgotias University in Knowledge Park area, where she had been dumped after the incident. “Police handed over the girl to the family,” The Times of India report had quoted Greater Noida station officer Ram Bhawan Singh as saying.

Awneesh Kumar, senior officer at the Gautam Budh Nagar police station in Greater Noida, had said that the girl's father had reported her missing on 18 April, following which an FIR was registered against three people, according to NDTV.