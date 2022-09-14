'Grave' scarcity: Hit by space crunch in cemeteries, Agra Christians considering graves on 5-yr lease

The officials are planning not to give a fix space for burial of dead bodies. Instead, the space will be given on lease for five years after which the ownership shall automatically get terminated

Agra: Jungles of concrete have not just colonised natural wells and drains but have also rendered scarce the last resting place of great many models in their death. Such is the case in UP’s Agra where officials of a Christian cemetery have come-up with a facility to rent out the graves for a period of five years.

As per the news reports, the concept of ‘grave on lease’ is still to be implemented.

Under this, the officials are planning not to give a fixed space for burial of dead bodies. Instead, the space will be given on lease for five years after which the ownership shall automatically get terminated.

As per sources, the officials of the cemetery have scheduled a meeting with community leaders on 2 November, 2022, in which the concept of ‘grave on lease will be discussed along with other issues related to community service.

Denis Silvera, a Christian Community leader in Agra told India today, “It is true that there is a space crunch in cemeteries and new cemeteries are not being created. So, the community is facing difficulties in burials. That is why the proposal for a lease or for a family grave has been pushed forward,” he said adding the community is also being made aware of the changes that may come in the future.

“The permanent graves take up a lot of space and are very difficult to move. So, permanent graves may no longer be permitted,” he told India Today.

Furthermore, if the new concept gets implemented, Lazarus informed that the names of the deceased person which were previously being written on the grave will be on the headstone so that the space could be allotted to another family.

He further elaborated that even the Muslims were facing issues with land availability.

“But, Muslim graveyards are quite large, so they do not appear worried yet. Besides, while Christians have only 4 cemeteries in Agra, Muslims have several dozens of graveyards,” said Denis Silvera.

Further when asked for a comment, Joint Committee Chairman of the cemetery, Father Moon Lazarus, said that there has been a significant reduction in the amount of land available in cemeteries for new graves which is why the new development is very close to being true.

