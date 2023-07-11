Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand's banter with fans on Twitter will leave you in splits
Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, popularly known as Vishy, has decoded the secret to excelling in life as is evident in his game. The disclosed mantra is a creative combination of sharp-witted chess moves and a humour-rich life. Proving just the same, the former five-time World Chess Champion took to Twitter and shared a series of posts with light-hearted captions.
Check out some of them below:
Anand captioned the post saying: “You can call me a pawn star I guess.” He used a hashtag pawn intended.
You can call me a pawn star I guess 👀 #pawnintended pic.twitter.com/IkzBULqdme
— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023
The post garnered over 14 lakh views. Check out some of the responses:
One user who was shocked by his caption use asked: “Is Vishy’s account hacked??”
is vishy's account hacked ??
— Tanishk Maheshwari (@Tanishk_m05) July 10, 2023
To which another replied: “no he just sold his soul to a pawn.”
no he just sold his soul to pawn
— parm (@prmshra) July 10, 2023
A user said: “Word play to accha karte hai sir aap (You surely indulge in word play, sir).”
Word play to accha karte hai sir aap 😂
— Anu (@Escapeplace__) July 10, 2023
To this, another replied: “Chess play bhi.”
Chess play bhi
— Amanpreet Singh (@aps4995) July 10, 2023
However, the Grandmaster didn’t stop there.
Another post on his feed showed him sitting at the table holding a cheque in his hand. It was captioned: “Here’s a cheque, mate.”
The chess prodigy’s pun refered to the popular game position ‘checkmate’ where a player’s king is in check and there is no escape. Achieving a strong position helps win the game against the opponent. As part of the rule, in chess, the king is never captured. However, the player loses when his king is mated.
#AskVishy on Twitter
Next up, Viswanathan Anand started a #AskVishy round on Twitter. Setting the platform for a joyful mood, he asked his fans and followers alike to ask him anything as it had been a while since he indulged in such sessions.
It has been a while, go ahead ask me anything 👀 #AskVishy
— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023
Several users contributed to the jest and banter online. Check out some of the responses below:
A user asked: “Is this account hacked?” Hacker, what did you do to Vishy? Or is this the prelude to a brand association announcement? #AskVishy”
Is this account hacked? Hacker, what did you do to Vishy? Or is this the prelude to a brand association announcement? #AskVishy
— Nishant Nihar (@nishant_nihar) July 10, 2023
“Sir, why does the king move only one block, while the queen can move wherever she wants? #AskVishy,” asked another with raised curiosity.
Sir, why does the king move only one block, while the queen can move wherever she wants? #AskVishy
— Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) July 10, 2023
The Grandmaster replied to a handful of them.
One user asked: “Sir, can you tell me my number?”
sir apna number bata do
— Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) July 10, 2023
To which Anand replied: “Paas ka ya dur ka?” (Near or far away?)
paas ka ya dur ka? 👓 https://t.co/5TXMs3RxEu
— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023
“King sacrifice karke kaise jeet sakte hai??? “#AskVishy” questioned another.
king sacrifice karke kaise jeet sakte hai??? #AskVishy
— Aman (@Humourlessly) July 10, 2023
The Grandmaster replied: “Delusion mein rehke! (By staying in delusion).”
Delusion mein rehke! https://t.co/oIyWIAaYLx
— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023
A user asked: “Sir my friend always steals my queen. What should I do? #AskVishy”
Sir my friend always takes away my queen, what to do? #AskVishy
— Jay (@PadhleJay) July 10, 2023
“In chess or in life?” asked the chess King.
In chess or in life? https://t.co/29xaeSIupY
— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023
Twitter users loved the Grandmaster’s witty and humorous answers.
Amidst all the banter, on the game front, the Super United Rapid and Blitz tournament’s third leg saw Anand secure a tied seventh place. On the other hand, another Indian Chess Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh, known as Gukesh D, secured fifth position.
