Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand's banter with fans on Twitter will leave you in splits

Viswanathan Anand started a #AskVishy round on Twitter. Setting the platform for a joyful mood, he asked his fans and followers alike to ask him anything as it had been a while since he indulged in such sessions

Viswanathan Anand. Twitter@ViswanathanAnand

Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, popularly known as Vishy, has decoded the secret to excelling in life as is evident in his game. The disclosed mantra is a creative combination of sharp-witted chess moves and a humour-rich life. Proving just the same, the former five-time World Chess Champion took to Twitter and shared a series of posts with light-hearted captions.

Check out some of them below:

Anand captioned the post saying: “You can call me a pawn star I guess.” He used a hashtag pawn intended.

The post garnered over 14 lakh views. Check out some of the responses:

One user who was shocked by his caption use asked: “Is Vishy’s account hacked??”

To which another replied: “no he just sold his soul to a pawn.”

A user said: “Word play to accha karte hai sir aap (You surely indulge in word play, sir).”

To this, another replied: “Chess play bhi.”

However, the Grandmaster didn’t stop there.

Another post on his feed showed him sitting at the table holding a cheque in his hand. It was captioned: “Here’s a cheque, mate.”

The chess prodigy’s pun refered to the popular game position ‘checkmate’ where a player’s king is in check and there is no escape. Achieving a strong position helps win the game against the opponent. As part of the rule, in chess, the king is never captured. However, the player loses when his king is mated.

#AskVishy on Twitter

Next up, Viswanathan Anand started a #AskVishy round on Twitter. Setting the platform for a joyful mood, he asked his fans and followers alike to ask him anything as it had been a while since he indulged in such sessions.

Several users contributed to the jest and banter online. Check out some of the responses below:

A user asked: “Is this account hacked?” Hacker, what did you do to Vishy? Or is this the prelude to a brand association announcement? #AskVishy”

“Sir, why does the king move only one block, while the queen can move wherever she wants? #AskVishy,” asked another with raised curiosity.

The Grandmaster replied to a handful of them.

One user asked: “Sir, can you tell me my number?”

To which Anand replied: “Paas ka ya dur ka?” (Near or far away?)

“King sacrifice karke kaise jeet sakte hai??? “#AskVishy” questioned another.

The Grandmaster replied: “Delusion mein rehke! (By staying in delusion).”

A user asked: “Sir my friend always steals my queen. What should I do? #AskVishy”

“In chess or in life?” asked the chess King.

Twitter users loved the Grandmaster’s witty and humorous answers.

Amidst all the banter, on the game front, the Super United Rapid and Blitz tournament’s third leg saw Anand secure a tied seventh place. On the other hand, another Indian Chess Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh, known as Gukesh D, secured fifth position.

Published on: July 11, 2023 16:44:10 IST

