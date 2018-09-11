Grand jury to probe Dallas police officer shooting of neighbor - prosecutors

(Reuters) - The Dallas County, Texas, district attorney said Monday she will convene a grand jury to probe a Dallas police officer's deadly shooting of the officer's neighbor last week.

"We plan to present a thorough case to the grand jury of Dallas County so that the right decision can be made in this case," said Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.