GPSC prelims exam 2021 answer key released; check details at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Candidates were asked to raise objections to the provisional answer key by 29 March. Based on the objections, a final answer key has been prepared
The final answer key for the Gujarat Administrative Services Class I, Gujarat Civil Services Class I and II, and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service Class II has been released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).
The answer key was released on 24 May for candidates who have appeared in the GPSC Prelims exams 2020.
Here are the steps that candidates can follow to view the answer key:
Step 1: Visit the website https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Answer Key with Question Paper’
Step 3: A new page will open. On this page, click on ‘Final Key Prelim’ written next to Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2
Step 4: The GPSC Prelims exams 2021 final answer key will open. Match your answers with it
Step 5: Download the answer key. Take a printout and save it for future reference
The provisional answer key was released on 22 March after the exam was held on 21 March.
Recently, the commission declared the result of the prelim exam for the post of Gujarat State Tax Inspector.
Candidates who have qualified for the prelim exams can check their results on the website till 4 June.
