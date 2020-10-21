GPSC Prelims 2020 additional results out at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; 265 more qualify for mains exam

With this, the total number of candidates shortlisted for the mains exam slated to be held in February 2021, has risen to 4,211

The additional result of GPSC civil services 2020 preliminary exam has been released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 265 candidates have been declared provisionally qualified for appearing in the mains written examination, taking the total number of shortlisted candidates to 4,211.

Along with the result, the Commission has also released the details of categories with revised qualifying standard (revised cut off marks) and category wise additional qualified candidates.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the qualified candidates will now have to apply for the mains exam. The Commission is expected to conduct the main exam on 14, 21 and 28 February 2021.

A report by Careers 360 said that candidates who have qualified the prelims exam that was conducted on 13 October will have to fill the application form available on the website and qualified candidates will have to fill it correctly providing all the necessary details.

Steps to check GPSC prelims 2020 additional result:

Step 1: Log on to Gujarat Public Service Commission official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on Results tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to click on the link that mentions, "Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 |Class-1 and Class-2 |General Administrative Department."

Step 3: Now, press on the Eligibility List (Main) - 10/2019-20 Addendum List of Eligible Candidates for appearing in the Main.

Step 4: A PDF document will open on your screen. Scroll down and check for your roll number.

Step 5: Save and download the result document.

Here is the direct link to check GPSC Provisional Result 2020.