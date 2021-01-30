GPAT 2021: Last date for filling online application form today; apply at gpat.nat.nic.in

The NTA will open the GPAT application form correction window 2021 from 1 to 2 February

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) today (30 January).

According to a report by Careers 360, eligible candidates can pay the GPAT 2021 registration fees till 31 January. The application form can be filled at the official website gpat.nat.nic.in.

The report added that the NTA will open the GPAT application form correction window 2021 from 1 to 2 February.

Here's how to fill GPAT 2021 application form:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to click on thelink Apply for GPAT 2021 and then click on 'New Registration' and read all instructions carefully.

Step 3: They need to click on proceed to fill the application form and using GPAT application number, password and login to complete the registration.

Step 4: Submit the personal, academic, BPharm, contact and other asked details carefully.

Step 5: Upload passport size photograph and signature as per specifications mentioned.

Step 6: Candidates need to pay GPAT application form fees in online mode using credit/debit cards, net banking and UPI payment gateway.

According to a report in Scroll, NTA will hold the GPAT 2021 exam on 22 and 27 February. It will be a three-hour exam which will be held in two shift. There is going to be a 9am to 12pm shift and 3pm to 6pm shift. The examination fee is Rs 2,000 for unreserved categories.

GPAT 2021 candidates must have a bachelor's degree in pharmacy courses from a recognised university, college or whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2021-22.