Singh's Wikipedia page entry was wrongly tweaked to reflect his Khalistan link after India lost to Pakistan in Asia Cup match, prompting IT ministry to summon Wikipedia top brass in India today to seek an explanation on how the change was introduced.

New Delhi: Cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect his Khalistan association after India lost to Pakistan in Asia Cup match on Sunday, prompting IT ministry to summon Wikipedia top brass in India today to seek an explanation on how the change was introduced.

Wikipedia page of Indian Player Arshdeep Singh has been edited & deliberately Khalistan is added. Who is behind this editing & targeting Arshdeep Singh? Someone from Pakistan. Here are the IP details of editor. pic.twitter.com/CErervW3Q2 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 4, 2022

The high-level panel, likely to be led by IT ministry secretary, is expected to delve into the regime of checks and balances at Wikipedia that allowed such an edit to the cricketer’s profile to happen.

Sources said the IT ministry may also issue Wikipedia a show-cause notice.

India and Pakistan’s Super 4 match in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday lived up to its hype as both sides played out a thriller, and in the end it was Babar Azam’s side that came on top.

However, the biggest talking point of the game came in the 18th over of the innings as young seamer Singh dropped a relatively easy chance off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi, giving a lease of life to Asif Ali.

Arshdeep then came on to bowl the final over, but he was not able to defend seven runs, and in the end, Asif Ali guided Pakistan to a thrilling win.

After the match, the young bowler was subjected to massive trolling on social media platforms.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.