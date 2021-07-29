The OBC students from across the country will now be able to avail of this reservation in AIQ Scheme to compete for seats in any state

In a landmark decision, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to provide 27 percent reservation for OBCs and 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical / dental courses (MBBS / MD / MS / Diploma / BDS / MDS) from the current academic year 2021-22.

The decision was taken on Monday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the concerned Union ministries to facilitate an effective solution to this long-pending issue.

This decision would benefit approximately 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students every year in postgraduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1,000 EWS students in postgraduation.

What is the All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme? The AIQ Scheme was introduced in 1986 under the directions of the Supreme Court to provide for domicile-free merit-based opportunities to students from any State to aspire to study in a good medical college located in another state.

The AIQ consists of 15 percent of total available UG seats and 50 percent of total available PG seats in government medical colleges. Initially, there was no reservation in AIQ Scheme up to 2007.

In 2007, the Supreme Court introduced reservations of 15 percent for SCs and 7.5 percent for STs in the AIQ Scheme. When the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act became effective in 2007 providing for uniform 27 percent reservation to OBCs, the same was implemented in all the Central Educational Institutions viz. Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Harding Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University among others.

However, this was not extended to the AIQ seats of state medical and dental colleges.

What this means: The OBC students from across the country will now be able to avail of this reservation in AIQ Scheme to compete for seats in any state. Being a Central scheme, the Central List of OBCs shall be used for this reservation.

In order to provide benefit to students belonging to EWS category in admission to higher educational Institutions, a constitutional amendment was made in 2019 which enabled the provision of 10 percent reservation for the EWS category. Accordingly, seats in medical / dental colleges were increased over two years in 2019-20 and 2020-21 to accommodate this additional 10 percent EWS reservation so that the total number of seats available for the unreserved category do not reduce.

In the AIQ seats, however, this benefit had not been extended thus far.

Since 2014, after the first Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre, MBBS seats in the country have increased by 56 percent from 54,348 seats in 2014 to 84,649 seats in 2020. The number of PG seats has increased by 80 percent from 30,191seats in 2014 to 54,275 seats in 2020.

During the same period, 179 new medical colleges have been established and now the country has 558 (government: 289, private: 269) medical colleges.