Govt introduces BH series vehicle registration marks to simplify transfer between states; all you need to know

Public and private sector employees who have been working a transferable job can now breathe easy on one aspect of relocation. The Government of India has now unveiled a new centralised vehicle registration regime to simplify the paperwork required to re-register vehicles in case of an inter-state transfer.

To ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states, the road transport ministry has come up Bharat Series (BH-series) mark for new vehicles.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified this change through a notification dated 26th August 2021. It read, "A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another."

Who all are eligible to apply for BH-series vehicle numbers?

This vehicle registration facility under 'Bharat series (BH-series)' will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/union territories," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.

This is only applicable to new vehicles.

What's different under the new regime?

The format of BH-series registration mark will be YY BH #### XX. YY denotes the year of first registration, BH is code for Bharat Series, #### is the randomised four-digit number and XX are two alphabets.

In case, where the vehicle bears BH-series registration mark, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied electronically.

The registration mark for BH-series vehicle will be generated randomly through an online portal.

Are there any additional charges to get BH-series registration number?

Eight percent motor vehicle tax will be levied on non-transport vehicles costing under Rs 10 lakh; 10 percent on vehicles costing between Rs 10-20 lakh; and 12 percent on vehicles costing above Rs 20 lakh.

An additional 2 percent extra charge will be levied if you own a diesel vehicle.

Electric vehicle owners will get a tax rebate of 2 percent in their respective category.

What are the existing laws for relocating with a vehicle to another state?