Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoles death of 9 killed during anti-Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu

India PTI May 22, 2018 21:25:15 IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the death of nine persons killed in police firing at an anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin district.

"My condolences to each one of the bereaved families. At this critical hour, I appeal to all sections of society to be calm and help in maintaining the peace in the state," he said in a Raj Bhavan release.

The months-long protests for the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin over pollution concerns turned violent Tuesday, with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting the force to open fire.

Nine persons were killed in police 'action', the state government said.

The Madras Union of Journalists also condemned the police firing. In a statement, MUJ alleged that some journalists were attacked by police when they were covering the violence and expressed concern over the same.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 21:25 PM

