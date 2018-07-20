Government turns down Supreme Court collegium's recommendation to appoint Aniruddha Bose as chief justice of Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The government has turned down a recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Aniruddha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

After keeping the file pending for over five months, the government has told the collegium to reconsider its decision. It said that Bose — who has been a judge since 2004 — doesn't have any experience as a chief justice to handle such a prominent high court.

According to the Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Bose J. for elevation to Delhi High Court on 10 January. The resolution passed by the Collegium reads:

“Mr. Justice Aniruddha Bose is a senior puisne Judge of Calcutta High Court. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium finds Mr. Justice Aniruddha Bose suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly.”

The government wants the collegium to recommend another name in place of the 59-year-old Justice Bose for the Delhi High Court, which has been without a full-time chief justice for more than a year now.

The government had recently stalled the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court citing seniority and regional representation.