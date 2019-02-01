Government terms 2019 Budget pro-growth and fiscally prudent, Opposition calls it 'BJP's election manifesto'

On Friday, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled an interim Budget with giveaways for rural citizens and tax benefits for the middle class. Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 (an interim Budget or a vote-on-account) in the Lok Sabha — Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final Budget before the polls due by May — Goyal said, "We are moving towards realising New India by 2022."

Here is how politicians across the spectrum responded:

Union minister Arun Jaitley complimented Goyal for delivering an "excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor Budget" which will also strengthen the purchasing power of the middle class.

"The Budget is unquestionably pro-growth, fiscally prudent, pro-farmer, pro-poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian middle class," Jaitley said in a series of tweets. Jaitley said the Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence.

Between 2014-19, every Budget has given significant relief to the Middle Class. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2019

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor slammed the government over announcements for farmers. "Rs 6,000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour and dignity?" he said. Tharoor said that what the government has offered for farmers is a pittance. "The whole exercise has turned out to be a damp squib. We've seen one good thing that is a tax exemption for the middle class," he was quoted as saying by ANI. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said Modi has "scant respect for the Constitution" and instead of taking a vote on account his government presented a full 6th budget.

What can we call it? Another "Jumla" of false Promises? What happens if the present Govt is voted out in 2019? Modi ji as the saying goes "You can fool some people some time some people all the time but NOT AAL THE PEOPLE ALL THE TIME". — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 1, 2019

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the Budget will help achieve the dream of a 'New India' as all sections of the society including farmers, middle class, poor and women have been mentioned in this budget."

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore said the budget has shown the government's commitment to the "welfare of every section of the society"

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: a historic income support scheme for small and marginal farmers - to benefit 12 crore marginal farmers! जय जवान, जय किसान! #BudgetforNewIndia #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/4YVYd470tU — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 1, 2019

BJP president Amit Shah said the Budget met the expectations of farmers, labourers and middle class. "By bearing a cost of Rs 75,000 crore, the government will implement Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This scheme will also benefit those farmers who do not take loans," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI. Yogendra Yadav, president of Swaraj India, said the Budget rubs salt in the wounds of farmers as "Rs 6,000 a year for a family of 5 translates to Rs. 3.3 a day." He said the amount is even lower than MNREGA or old-age pension.

#Budget2019 'The ₹ 6,000 a year for farmers' announcement basically means that in the next 3 months, Rs.20,000 crores will be spent by the govt in buying farmer votes for the BJP But people know these schemes are merely to buy votes. These last minute tricks don't work! — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) February 1, 2019

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will be a huge relief to the farmers and will positively affect the agriculture sector.

By increasing taxable income to Rs 5 Lakh, the household income of middle class will further improve.

Hon. FM has also targeted to rejuvenate all the leading rivers of India within next 10 years. We are confident to complete it within the given timeline.#BudgetForNewIndia — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 1, 2019

The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge termed the Budget as BJP's "election manifesto" and accused the ruling dispensation of bribing voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kharge said the promises made by the BJP in this Budget are mere poll sops and "jumlas", which will not be fulfilled as the BJP has the mandate to rule only till May this year. "I would term today's Budget as BJP's election manifesto," Kharge said. "This is all being done for elections. I directly charge them of paying bribe to voters," he alleged. Soon after the presentation of the Budget, former finance minister P Chidambaram tweeted: "It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes."He also thanked Goyal for "copying" the Congress declaration that the poor will have the first right to resources of the country.

Another red flag rises: CAD is 2.5 percent. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019

Goyal in his Budget made some key announcements, including assured Rs 6,000 per year income support for small and marginal farmers in three instalments. He also announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PMSYM) scheme to provide unorganised workers an assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after the age of 60.

