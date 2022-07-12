Government calls all-party meet on 17 July ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session

The monsoon session of Parliament will start from 18 July and will continue till 13 August

New Delhi: The Government has called an all-party meeting on 17 July at 11 am ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the meeting.

The monsoon session of Parliament will start from 18 July and will continue till 13 August.

The monsoon session usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day which is observed on 15 August.

Both the Presidential elections and polling for the new Vice-President of the country will also be held during the Monsoon session 2022.

The 11th presidential election will be held on the first day of the Monsoon session which will be followed by the counting of votes on 21 July. The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on 25 July. NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are in fray for the country's top most Constitutional post.

Election to the office of Vice President will be held on 6 August and will assume office on 11 August.

The term of the Vice President, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, ends on 10 August.

Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha is the returning officer for the upcoming presidential elections, while the Secretary-General Lok Sabha will be the returning officer for the vice presidential polls.

There is a possibility that monsoon session 2022 may be the last session in the existing Parliament building, as the Lok Sabha speaker on several occasions has announced that the 2022 winter session will be held in the new building.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.