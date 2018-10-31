Government apathy turns village grazing reserve in Assam's Dukonia into colony of illegal Bangladeshi settlers

Flanked by more than a dozen toddlers, Sarifa stared wide-eyed and hid in a corner of the courtyard when she saw a group of men approaching her hut. When asked to disclose how long she and her family had been staying at the location, she muttered a few words in the Mymensingia dialect of Bengali (spoken in Bangladesh) which was hardly graspable. She was relaxed only after an assurance that the purpose of the group’s visit was to gather information and not to carry out an anti-encroachment drive.

Sarifa stays at a village grazing reserve (VGR) at Dukonia, a riverine island on the Brahmaputra 40 km west of Guwahati in Assam. Her family was among the 500 odd families of Bangladeshi migrants that illegally occupied a part of the reserve spread over more than 10,000 bighas two decades ago. The first anti-encroachment drive came within days of a complaint lodged by the local dairy farmers but the huts resurfaced within a couple of months.

The government’s reluctance to repeat the exercise compelled the farmers to approach the Gauhati High Court which issued an order for resumption of the drive. However, the subsequent operation demolished only a few houses which encouraged more settlers to occupy the reserve. The government launched the exercise again in 2010 when the court gave the same order following the submission of a fresh petition by the farmers.

But the episode took a different turn this time around – the encroachers also petitioned the court saying that their houses were located outside the VGR. Evidence submitted by the farmers and local groups from Hajo town proved the fallacy of the encroachers’ claims. The court passed the same verdict in 2017 and months after the BJP led government swept the polls in Assam with the commitment to identify and expel illegal migrants. The operation was restarted only to be halted within a few days after the circle inspector Gunajit Roy Choudhury was transferred.

“This is not surprising given that the settlers have developed deep contacts with officials and political functionaries. There were also plans by some powerful people to avail the services of these migrants for cultivation at a plot of land in the reserve which is absolutely illegal. We have also kept photographs of the signboard that was erected and subsequently removed during an operation,” claimed Ghanashyam Malakar, secretary of Dukonia Grazing Reserve Suraksha Committee. His views were shared by other farmers in the reserve.

The fourth operation last year on 17 November which resulted in the demolition of fifty houses commenced only after the influential All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) was informed by the farmers with a plea to take up the matter with the district administration.

Checking further encroachment

Dukonia Village Grazing Reserve, which was notified by former Assam chief minister Bishnu Ram Medhi in the mid-1950s, is home to about 2000 buffaloes belonging to farmers from villages in Hajo. Scattered huts of the farmers are discernible on the river bank but they always keep themselves at a safe distance from the settlements of the migrants.

“Many years ago Uma Patowary was killed by the encroachers since he was opposed to their presence in this region. The situation becomes tense whenever a demolition drive is carried out and we have to exercise caution,” said Babul Malakar, president of the committee. “We are outnumbered as their (migrants) total number would not be less than 10,000.”

The farmers have been regularly reporting to the district administration on the expansion of the illegal settlements at Dukonia over the years and the migrants’ return every time an anti-encroachment drive is carried out. Last September, the issue grabbed the headlines in the local dailies after a few journalists were taken to the villages that have sprung up deep inside the reserve.

An official admitted that further expansion of the settlements has been thwarted by the continuous presence of the farmers in the region but also blamed them for illegally felling trees in the reserve. No construction or chopping of trees is allowed in a grazing reserve but a market, shops and a mosque were spotted at some locations inside a village that resurfaced after it had been demolished years ago. Officials were unable to explain the electric poles in the reserve which means that efforts were also on to provide power supply to the illegal settlement.

Eviction again in December

Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Rural) Kamal Baishya informed that the next round of eviction would commence in December after the panchayat polls in the state draws to a close.

“We are aware of the court orders and the fact that the settlements have been frequently resurfacing. The circle officer has already submitted a report on the situation in Dukonia and the operation will resume in December,” he said.

Baishya explained that the remoteness of the encroached areas in the grazing reserve poses several hurdles for the administration.

“It's difficult for the officials to keep a tab on the reserve all the time. So the encroachers move in again whenever the demolition drive comes to an end. Construction of a boundary wall around the reserve is also not feasible,” the deputy commissioner said.

The reserve is located about 10 km from Silguri village in Hajo and can be reached only by boat. Another official pointed out that the demolition could have been faster with excavators but they cannot be carried to the spot in the absence of roads or large boats. Nor can elephants be taken to clear the illegal settlements which have been used on several occasions in Assam. Many officials are of the view that an operation every year is the only option to prevent the reserve from being encroached by illegal settlers.

The author is a senior journalist in Guwahati and author of Rendezvous With Rebels: Journey to Meet India’s Most Wanted and Lens & The Guerilla: Insurgency in India’s Northeast.