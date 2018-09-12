Gorakhpur University student union elections: Polls postponed as rival groups clash; campus shut for 2 days

Gorakhpur: The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University student union elections, scheduled to be held on 13 September, were on Tuesday postponed after two rival groups clashed during campaigning in the campus. The campus has been closed for two days, officials said.

The incident took place around noon when some supporters of student union president candidate Ranjeet Singh Srinet reached the Law department of the state-run university and tried to paste posters on the walls.

His supporters, however, were stopped by some teachers following which the former agitated and misbehaved with the faculty. Soon, another candidate Anil Dubey reached the spot along with his supporters. A clash ensued between both the groups.

Ravi Rai, SHO, Cant police station said the students broke the glass of vehicles and that mild force was used to disperse the clashing students.

The faculty along with university teacher association president Vinod Singh met Vice-Chancellor VK Singh and told him that in such an atmosphere, they would not support the university election.

"The teachers are very angry and no one is ready to work for the election in such a condition where teachers are getting threat on phone and facing misbehavior by supporters of candidates. Political parties are backing the candidates and the atmosphere has become very tense," Professor Vinod Singh said.

Commenting on the incident, election officer Professor OP Pandey said, "During the meeting with the advisory committee at Vice Chancellor's residence, the decision was taken to postpone the varsity student union election which was scheduled for 13 September. The university will remain closed on 12 and 13 September."